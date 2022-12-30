An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several other regions of Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data of the official resource for alerting citizens on Friday, December 30.

Sirens also sounded in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad regions.

Earlier, on December 29, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. As Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said, today they plan to send more than 100 missiles across the country in several waves, one of the targets is Kyiv.

Later, explosions were reported in Kyiv and the region of the capital. The head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that air defense systems are operating in the city.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation began to inflict massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities on October 10. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that Russia does not launch missile strikes on social facilities in Ukraine, all hit targets are related to military potential.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

