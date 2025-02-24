They run bad times for arbitration lyric. Unliferable environment for some, manipulation and adulteration of the competition for others, the voltage level generated around the work of the members has reached some levels never seen before. Many slogans – «Respect the referee, respect … Football », a message released by the RFEF this weekend – and few concrete proposals jump to the arena to channel the debate. Would there be someone or something capable of reducing the controversy level in football?

Technological advances are an unstoppable fact in both society and in the king sport. The hawk eye on the goal line was followed by video bargicraje, and this, by the latest innovation, the semi -automatic out of the game. The crown jewel in the computational sphere is artificial intelligence (AI), a discipline whose exponential advance makes it difficult to predict how far it will be able to arrive. Back to football, the question about the final progress arises in terms of conquests of technology on the pitch. Can the AI ​​replace the referee? Will it be the long -awaited solution to end the controversy so intrinsic to this sport?

Experts in this tool agree that, today it is not viable, but nothing suggests that it is not possible in the future. «Yes it could be done. Having well -defined rules and an acquisition of data good enough, you would not even need an AI, you could do a classic algorithms program that replaced the referee. From here to five or ten years we will not see it, maybe in ten years yes, ”he defends Jaime PizarrosoProfessor of AI and deep learning at the Pontifical University of Comillas.

In the same line is pronounced Javier Sánchez Sánchezprofessor and expert in the use of AI applied to the sport of the European University. “Some advances have already been implemented where artificial intelligence is present, but for the change of a natural person performing that arbitration work to an AI still remains”, to which he adds that “the artificial intelligences that are now replacing a arbitral work, such as semi -automatic or tennis game, are for very objective decisions inside or outside or yes. But they are already training with the aim that they can make more subjective decisions ».

Training

To reach that point, it is necessary to submit to AI to a learning process that leads you to judge the plays in the same way as the referees. “What we call subjective decisions are based on very objective parameters, there are a series of variables that can be included so that, through a deep learning process, AI is able to make a decision.” For example, a penalty. “The AI ​​may define whether that contact has been inside or outside, where that contact has occurred, if there is a contact prior to the ball, the intensity of that contact, the interference in the final play …”, for what would be It is necessary to train the AI ​​with millions of plays “to be able to process all that information and based on its variables can process it and take a final verdict in a very short period of time.”

Once its formative stage is over, to implement it on a Pizarroso pitch, you imagine that a camera per player and a couple of global cameras for the entire field would be necessary. “You would need an artificial vision model that recognized each player, recognized what action he is doing and compared to the regulation.” An innovation that, like so many others, would run into the European bureaucracy. “With the current EU regulations, artificial intelligence would have to justify why he believes that a player has committed an infraction, something that we cannot do today,” he establishes.

One of the great criticisms against arbitration is its lack of unified criteria, that is, two plays with very similar characteristics in different matches end with a different sanction. Something that, with AI at the controls, would not happen. “These types of models would allow you to decide in a much more constant way, you should always whistle in the same way,” something that sizes exemplifies with autonomous cars. «Each one drives in a way, but among autonomous cars it is much easier to make all of them follow the same decision algorithm. That is an advantage that the algorithm has, which is constant. Humans, unfortunately, are not, ”he says.

However, the introduction of AI in football would also entail dangers, such as pirateos that currently take the present. “That is a risk that is with the latest technologies and the latest advances in artificial intelligence”, which is why Sánchez defends that it would be imperative to guarantee its safety for “there is no hacking that can interfere with the decision of artificial intelligence and so that in its formation there is no bias that can distort the final decision ».

Arbitration reluctance

Among the arbitration collective, as usual with any profession that is threatened by the advance of technology, they do not finish believing that their work can be replaced one hundred percent by AI. Estrada Fernándezex -architect who militated in the First Division for thirteen seasons, does not see it “impossible”, but thinks “is far away.” In addition, the excolegente adds that “from the moment IA cannot weigh the entire emotional issue” would be unable to put an end to the controversy.

Similar opinion keep Martínez MontoroABC referee. “The AI ​​will not be able to supply the referees with guarantees to be most interpretation plays”, to which it adds that it would be impossible to end the controversy because the problem is “football culture.” «The out of play is determined by a semi -automatic system and yet it is questioned. The problem is not the system or people, the problem is the football culture we have. We do not accept or recognize the error about our team, ”he says.

Those who have dressed short do not just see with good eyes that the sport they have lived from within suffers such a radical transformation. «Soccer is football and needs people, it needs creativity and that the referees can ever be wrong. From there to artificial intelligence I think it is a debate that, in addition, does a lot of damage to the referees at this time, ”he defends Luis Millaformer player and coach. While Marcos Sennaformer soccer player and European champion with the Spanish team in 2008, is defined as “a classic.” «That of artificial intelligence I see very far. I prefer that the referees are wrong with the means they are using today. I am very classic in that, trying to put a lot of technology … that is no longer called football, ”he maintains.

Experts in technological field also think that it is impossible to eliminate controversy, but are convinced that their level would be significantly reduced with the introduction of AI. “There will ever be that the machine is wrong, but it will be more accurate than the referees because you can see all players at the same time and can have much more information,” explains board. «Even being a technological aspect and coming from artificial intelligence, controversy will always be present. In the future, we will have a tool that supports the referee’s decision that generates less controversy, ”concludes Sánchez.