Mal-ID is able to decipher the history of a person’s immune system and his past infections, according to a recent study. The advance, the researchers write, represents a powerful tool with the potential to accurately diagnose autoimmune diseases, viral infections and vaccines responses.

Traditional clinical methods to diagnose autoimmune diseases and other immunological pathologies are usually based on a combination of physical examination, patient history and various laboratory tests to detect cellular or molecular abnormalities.









However, this process can be long and complicated by initial erroneous diagnoses and ambiguous symptoms. In addition, these strategies make limited use of the data from the BCR (BCR) and T cell (TCR) cells of the patient’s adaptive immune system.

When the body is exposed to pathogens, vaccines or other antigenic stimuli, BCR and TCR repertoires experience modifications through clonal expansion, somatic mutations and selective reconfiguration of immune cell populations.

The sequencing of these receptors could become a comprehensive diagnostic tool, capable of simultaneously detecting infectious, autoimmune and mediated diseases by the immune system in a single test. However, the reliability and applicability of this technique to classify diseases in a precise way was not yet completely established.

To address this challenge, researchers from the Stanford University They developed Mal-ID, an innovative system based on three automatic learning models that analyzes immunological data sets to identify patterns characteristic of infectious, immunological diseases and vaccines responses.

The researchers trained Mal-ID using BCR and TCR data of 593 people, including patients with COVID-19, HIV and type 1 diabetes, as well as people vaccinated against flu and healthy subjects.

The results showed that Mal-ID managed to distinguish six disease states in 550 paired samples of BCR and TCR, reaching a multicategory Auroc score of 0.986, indicating exceptional accuracy in the classification. This parameter reflects the capacity of the model to correctly prioritize positive cases on negatives in all disease comparisons.

Although the model demonstrated its ability to differentiate between patients with COVID-19, HIV, lupus, type 1 diabetes and healthy people, which shows their potential as a high-range diagnostic tool, researchers warn that it is necessary refine the methodology by integration of clinical information before it can be used with confidence in medical environments.

This advance suggests a promising future for the diagnosis of immune diseases through artificial intelligence, optimizing precision and reducing diagnostic times in patients.

For José Gómez Rial, from Santiago de Compostela University Hospital Complex (Chus), the study represents a significant advance in the integration of artificial intelligence into the immune diagnosis, by applying automatic learning on immune cell receptor sequences to classify multiple diseases with high precision.

In his opinion, this approach involves a paradigm shift in the diagnosis, since traditionally immune evaluation has been based on the detection of indirect antibodies and biomarkers. On the other hand, “this technology takes advantage of the immense diversity of the immune repertoire to extract highly specific data,” he says Science Media Center.

However, he adds «its implementation in clinical practice will require additional studies to evaluate its reproducibility in different environments and its integration with other immunological markers and clinical data. As I continue to refine our ability to interpret complex immune responses, it is essential that immunologists lead their implementation to guarantee their safe and effective application in clinical decision making ».