It is no secret that among all the possibilities offered by artificial intelligence, there are many bad and dangerous actions that can be done with it. And it is no longer something that such technology in a few years can be aware and turns against humans, which also, but to fall into wrong hands can be done a lot of damage.

We have already seen it in the creation of scams and deceptions or used to decipher password combinations in just a few seconds, but what nobody expected is that It was also used as a gun. And it is not about futuristic theories, but we are talking about more than two years ago an expert committee on this technology in the US published a very alarming study.

In it, this group formed by scientists, researchers and other specialists, alarmed that The arrival of viruses and lethal biological agents designed by AI “represents a very short term concern”dropping that it is very likely that malicious actors, in this case they pointed to Russia or North Korea or al Qaeda could be experiencing weapons of this type.

This means that The AI ​​would have the key to destroying the health of the entire planet when creating microorganisms or a lethal agent with very specific characteristics, that was Very contagious and potentially end the life of billions of human beings.

Worst of all, as they pointed out in the military magazine Air & Space Forces, this is not a prediction of the future, but that It is a realitysince a laboratory financed by the Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceutical Company, carried out a whole series of tests with a commercial AI used to detect toxicity in the medications for it.

Apparently, they just had to train the AI ​​and “In less than six hours After starting [la simulación] In our internal server, Our model generated 40,000 molecules that obtained a score inside our desired threshold. “

While this was just an experiment, researchers They warn that any government or organization with a minimum of resources could replicate similar systems capable of developing these dangerous biological weapons that would put the entire planet Earth in check.