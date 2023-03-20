The world is afraid of AI because of the impression that new technologies could usurp people’s jobs. And it seems that China it showed how possible this would be, now that it has appointed a new CEO.

NetDragon Websoft is a Chinese massive online video game company that used an AI as its new CEO. It seems that the company acquired a new leader named Tang Yu, this is a humanoid robot who is in charge of the company.

What is impressive is not the leap that NetDragon Websoft took but the qualities that rebelled and the results. Now that AI is in charge of business management, the process flow has improved its quality, execution and working conditions.

The AI ​​CEO is capable of taking efficient actions that could completely transform the future of the company. In fact, after half a year it was reported that NetDragon Websoft improved so much that even its stock value rose.

The new CEO of a Hong Kong-based gaming firm is an AI bot. Tang Yu, an AI bot, was appointed as CEO of the company NetDragon Websoft. The firm not only saw a significant increase in the stock market, but it also outperformed the Hong Kong stock market. pic.twitter.com/hm5symfD7n — Rufy Entertainment & News (@rufyEnt) March 17, 2023

What were the tasks of the CEO of NetDragon Websoft AI?

The high-level analysis review

Making leadership decisions

risk assessment

Foster an efficient workplace

However, companies like ChatGPT believe that AIs are unlikely to be capable of supplanting roles that require humanity and speed. Since, although they are apt to carry out very complete and fast analyzes, it is unlikely that they can pay attention to the details of the expectations of the community. In addition, they will not be able to provide or defend the position and values ​​that the companies hold.

So although it is probable that in the future they will be able to supplant several human roles, there will be other more restrictive ones that they will not be able to reach. However, time will be the only one that will show what the new artificial intelligence will bring us.

