There are a couple of things that make our community fall in love. On the one hand we have everything related to technology and on the other, issues otaku. In other words, AI and anime, it should be noted that both innovate at all times and set trends. The last unites them and makes it possible for you to transform images into animated characters.

That’s how it is, QQ is the new Chinese web application and through it, it is possible to modify any image to anime format, but that’s not all, the AI ​​application is also capable of fixing it so that the new characters look more handsome —within the canonical—

AI gives birth to unrecognizable anime characters. Below is an example of the popular Mario Bros. Live Action image of Super Mario turning into a handsome anime character. Try it for yourself:

The fidelity is surprising —within what is possible, because in the end the joke is to modify to create characters with a canonical aesthetic balance. The details of the clothes and the colors are quite acceptable.

So you already know, through this AI you can change whoever it is to turn it into a very cute anime. If you already have someone in mind, you should try and check it out.

Well, the bad thing is that QQ is in its original language, which is Chinese. It’s pretty intuitive though, so you won’t have any real problems. An extra fact is that the program runs better on mobile devices. If you want to use it, click here. The truth is that you should only bite the big pink buttons, no more, it’s simple.

Heroes who, through AI, look just as cool as anime

These are the characters that we converted to anime format through AI. Christian Bale was impressive, as was Henry Cavill.

However, he updated our Charlie Hunam too much in his role as King Arthur, what can you do, not everything is perfect.

Well, what did you think? Aren’t they amazing?

