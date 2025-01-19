He avocado It is one of the foods that has been most fashionable in recent years. This fruit native to Central and South America is more present in our diet because many applaud its mild flavor, its nutritional benefits (especially its richness in healthy fats) and its versatility in the kitchen.

With the rise in consumption, the production of avocados in Spain has also strengthened, especially in Andalusia. The warm climate of regions such as Malaga, one of the largest producers, is ideal for its cultivation and, in fact, the area has become one of the exporters at European level. However, the area, like others, is not exempt from the problems of climate change.

For this reason, farmers who are knowledgeable about their cultivation have spoken about the problems they encounter. From the account of EAP TikTok (@europagricultproduct)the platform in defense of European agriculture, one of the group’s spokespersons has addressed the growing complaint about the size of the avocados, which in the latter are smaller, and has explained the causes. His explanations have caused great interest and already exceed 10,000 views.

“Many of you have complained,” the farmer begins the video, in which he understands why this happens “because you are used to buying in large stores where in the end what they want is to make you buy by sight». The young man highlights that, for this reason, it is common that, whether avocados or other fruits, they are always found in pieces of the same size.









We understand that many of you are used to seeing perfect and uniform avocados in large stores, but at EAP we prioritize something else: quality and freshness straight from the field. We buy everything our farmers harvest, from the largest to the smallest, because the field does not produce clones, and many of our farmers have been affected by the drought and their trees have produced smaller avocados. And although the size may vary, the flavor and quality will not disappoint you.

That said, the farmer emphasizes that beyond the complaints about the size, the avocados were still very good, as the buyers have confirmed and that is why they continue to bet on all of them, whether large or small. And from here he launches his reflection: «the field is very complicated that always gives the same size.

«There are farmers who may have had a drought and that therefore they have suffered more and that avocado has become smaller,” explains the expert before making it clear that “the flavor Inside, which is what we prioritized in the end, it is good once it is completely in point.

For all this, the farmer emphasizes that “I know it is complicated and you have to get used to it» but that when eating it everyone will be able to see that «it has the quality you expect». “We are going to try not to be guided so much by the size, since I know that we have been taught to see everything by sight,” he ends up asking, reiterating that it will continue to have perfect quality and “regardless of the size it is worth it.”