Friday, December 29, 2023, 18:21



An agricultural burn carried out by a resident of the Lorca district of Zarzadilla de Totana caused a forest fire this Friday that affected a mountain area of ​​the county council.

According to municipal sources, the fire started at 3:45 p.m. and the area affected was one hectare. The rapid intervention of environmental agents and members of the municipal Emergency Service prevented the fire from spreading. The helicopter of the General Directorate of Emergencies collaborated in the extinction, which “intervened immediately,” confirmed the same sources.

The fire was considered controlled but the response and prevention teams, Emergency and Civil Protection personnel, Local Police agents and firefighters continue working in the area until it is completely extinguished.