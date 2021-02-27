Gerry Rice, spokesman for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave him the only good news of the week to the government. He said that the body is analyzing the agreement granted in 2018 to Argentina by Mauricio Macri, to “draw lessons, so that we can incorporate them and work even better to serve our members in the future.” It is not clearly an acknowledgment of some error, which there were in piles, in the granting of the credit for US $ 57,000 million. But it is, somehow, the letter that the ruling party needs to sit down to negotiate the postponement of the agreement, of some kind and even without disbursement of fresh funds, with one fixed condition: delay payments to the agency as long as possible.

The cause is simple: this year Argentina must pay just over US $ 18,000 million for various debts. Of that total, half is an intragovernmental liability that does not count. The rest includes US $ 6,000 million to the IMF-Paris Club as well and only US $ 3,000 would be a non-postponed payment. To get rid of those US $ 6,000 million, Martín Guzmán, or whoever, has the argument of the errors of the “line” and even of the political decision of the IMF Board to grant it. Would something like working the blame. The need has a date: October, the elections and an agreement that does not include an adjustment as limited as expected.

On the other, the economic team try to give it a presentable frame to negotiation with the Monetary Fund. With the exchange market quite calm and with the gap between the official dollar and the private ones, more limited, the people of Guzmán are waiting for the liquidation of the first lots of the thick harvest (with high prices) next month to strengthen the dwindling free availability reserves.

In the meantime, paying the wealth tax also gives air to the exchange market. Both due to the sale of bonds (a marginal factor, but which also adds to the fall in the prices of public securities and the rise in country risk) and the compulsive “de-dollarization” of the portfolios of affected taxpayers. A part of these currencies are also traded in the informal market and serve to further iron the blue dollar.The issuance and assistance of the Central Bank to the Treasury is relatively controlled and the policy of placing debt in pesos, very expensive in the medium term. term, replaces the more inflationary issuance of pesos.

But also, for orthodox surprise, the fiscal numbers could elicit some satisfaction among IMF bureaucrats. Economic consultants, as in the case of ACM, highlight that “the primary fiscal result in January 2021 was a surplus of $ 24,074 million (0.6% of GDP), the best figure after the outbreak of COVID-19. Last month, total revenues increased 53.3% year-on-year, while primary expenditures rose to 43.8%. Thus, in real terms, total revenues rose above primary expenditures for the first time after the pandemic. “. It is true that in January there was an extraordinary income from withholdings once the strike at the ports was resolved, but even so, the figure is worth it.

Nevertheless, more than the photo interests to see the movie. Especially the column of expenses which is where the viability of the economic program for the IMF will ultimately be verified. Thus, within primary expenses, social benefits grew 30.5% between January 2021 and the same month last year. Retirements and pensions grew 33.4% (4% below year-on-year inflation), as a result of the increase in assets due to the application of retirement mobility. On the other hand, the Universal Child Allowance grew 35.8% in nominal terms. The item “Other social programs” that includes REPRO II and other initiatives to mitigate the effects of the pandemic only grew 25.1% in the year, since they began to be applied after the pandemic and, in addition, in recent months verified a slowdown in expenses due to the pandemic.

In all cases, and contrasting reality with the storySocial assistance, even in the midst of a pandemic, grew below inflation. And it was reconfirmed, despite the presidential word, that retirees are an essential part of the adjustment in spending. As well as that they will continue to be. And something similar would happen with the income of public employees, who are destined to rise below inflation. The issue of tariffs and subsidies remains to be resolved. Issues that, with minor tweaks, would remain for the third quarter. And while, we are watching.

