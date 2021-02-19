Moscow and Minsk signed an intergovernmental agreement on organizing the transshipment of Belarusian oil products at Russian ports in the Baltic in 2021-2023, reports TASS…

As specified, we are talking about 9.8 million tons of fuel oil, gasoline and oils, which are intended for export to third countries.

The agreement was signed by the head of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev and his Belarusian colleague Alexei Avramenko. The contract is valid until December 31, 2023 with the possibility of automatic renewal.

It is noted that the agreement is based on the take-or-pay principle: the sea terminal will receive payment for the entire agreed volume of cargo, even if the shipper provides a smaller amount of transshipment.

We will remind, earlier the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that Minsk, as a response to the sanctions of the Baltic countries, will stop using their ports for transshipment of export cargo. They can be sent through Primorsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga.