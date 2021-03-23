The Emirates Karate Federation headed by Major General / M / Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al-Razooqi held a coordination meeting with his Israeli counterpart headed by Moshe Butchnik, through the visual communication technique “Zoom”.

Al-Razzouki expressed his appreciation for the desire of the Israeli Federation to cooperate and partner with the UAE Federation, to exchange experiences, programs and camps in support of development, in a way that serves both parties.

The meeting witnessed discussing many vital issues, including the agreement to sign a partnership and cooperation agreement between the two federations in May of this year, which includes a number of specific items, including camps, experiences, friendship tournaments, and courses for coaches and referees. Arrangements and mechanisms by which the terms of that partnership can be effectively implemented were discussed. .

It should be noted that the UAE Federation has a distinguished experience in the sport of karate that makes it one of the most important federations in Asia, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Major General Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al-Razooqi to its board of directors, and his position as first vice president of the International Federation, as well as the Federation’s influential role at the Gulf levels And Arab.

The statement, issued Tuesday by the Emirates Karate Federation, affirmed that this agreement comes as a continuation of the federation’s efforts to strengthen relations with various national federations in the world, develop the karate system and benefit from experiences to raise the technical and administrative level and enhance joint cooperation between the two federations.

The meeting was attended by Rashid Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Karate Federation, Engineer Hamid Shams, Assistant Secretary-General, Maryam Al-Shamsi, Council Member and Expert Muhammad Abbas, Executive Director. From the Israeli Federation, Jamal Saadi, Vice President, Predrag Rogozarsky, Yossi Rabin, Council Members, and Gadon Schwab, Director General.