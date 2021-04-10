The Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Maryam Bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, signed an agreement with the “Fish Farm” farm, represented by its CEO, Badr bin Mubarak, to operate and maintain the hatchery of the Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Center in Umm Al Quwain.

The agreement, which was signed through remote communication technologies, is part of the projects and programs of the committee to follow up the implementation of the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State.

Under the agreement contract, the farm will manage, operate and maintain the hatchery of the Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Center according to the highest international standards, with the aim of raising the productivity of the hatchery and enhancing the quality of the fish fingerlings that are transferred to fish farms at the state level to start the fish production process, which improves the center’s role in supporting the national system For food security.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by the Secretary General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain, Hamid Rashid Al Shamsi, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, the Director of the Initiatives Affairs Office at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Engineer Ali Jassem Al Mazrouei, and the Director of the Khalifa Center for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering at the United Arab Emirates University. Dr. Khaled Al-Amiri and Ahlam Al-Marzouqi as the representative of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Muhammad Al-Marzouqi as the representative of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi.

Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi said: “The Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Center is one of the most important pillars of the development of the fisheries sector in the UAE, and it plays a pioneering role in enhancing national food security and preserving the environment. Researching fish production, increasing its species and enhancing its quality.

She added, “We aim to develop the center’s hatchery in order to develop local production of fish, using modern technology and applying the highest standards of sustainability, and to contribute to bridging the gap between domestic production and import from abroad, which accounts for 70% of domestic consumption.”

She affirmed the confidence in the ability of the pioneering Fish Farm in the field of fish farming to make a quantum leap in hatchery performance and contribute to the latest global technologies in creating a national pioneering model in developing fish wealth and promoting sustainable food production in the UAE.

The Secretary General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain, Hamid Rashid Al Shamsi, said: “The Umm Al Quwain government is working to implement the visions and directives of the leadership in the process of comprehensive development in the UAE and create new opportunities for the national economy by strengthening various vital sectors. The food security and fisheries development sector is among the government’s priorities, given its importance at all levels.

He added: “Signing the contract for commercial management, operation and maintenance of the center’s hatchery with“ Fish Farm ”represents a practical step towards developing the center as a whole, and strengthening the position of Umm Al Quwain as a vital center for investment and fish wealth development in the UAE and the region, and the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain is committed to providing all means of support to the center in cooperation with various The concerned authorities in the state within a framework of strategic partnership ».

The CEO of Fish Farm, Badr bin Mubarak, stated that the farm is self-producing, through its headquarters in Dubai and its branch in Dibba Fujairah, a large share of the needs of the local market of fish, which plays a major role in ensuring the state’s food security, as the farm provides an ideal environment that simulates The original environment for all types of fish throughout the year.

Ibn Mubarak emphasized that national companies possess a large operational capacity and a superior ability to secure the basic food needs in the local market, and that raising the productivity of hatchery and enhancing the quality of production from fish fingerlings will allow the expansion of local food production, through cooperation between the hatchery, “Fish Farm” and various The relevant authorities, with the aim of reaching the stage of self-sufficiency, as a strategic choice for the food security system in the country.

The Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Center in Umm Al Quwain is considered one of the most important initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in order to enhance national food security and create a huge scientific and research base that leads efforts to improve the food system and develop fish wealth in all regions of the country. Inside the center, its role is to hatch fish eggs and secure their growth stages from the larval stage to the size of fingerlings, before sending them to fish farms to raise them until they reach large sizes.

The hatchery includes four basic sections: “hatching eggs”, “larvae”, “weaning” and “incubation”. The size of fish fingerlings varies in each period until they reach between two and four grams. This stage also includes production facilities. Live food for feeding fish.

The center is designed based on the highest standards, to incorporate sustainable young fish breeding techniques. In the first stage, the hatchery will produce locally economic fish larvae and fingerlings, such as “supreme”, “seabass”, “Japanese pigeon” and “Al Safi”.





