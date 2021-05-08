Dubai (Union)

Moro, the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, entered into a cooperation agreement with the global company “Huawei” to establish the largest solar-powered data center, certified by “Tier-III” and certified by the DEWA Digital Center. “Uptime” in the Middle East and Africa region, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The sustainable carbon-neutral building depends on 100% solar energy, with a capacity of more than 100 megawatts, and is the second green data center launched by Moro, relying on solar energy in Dubai.

And in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Charles Yang, President of Huawei in the Middle East, the agreement was signed by Eng. Marwan Bin Haider, Vice Chairman and CEO of “Dewa Digital” Group, and “Jiwai Law” , CEO of Huawei in the United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “The sustainable data center contributes to the realization of the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai the city of the future through today’s application. The cities of the world will implement it after 10 years, as it keeps pace with our aspirations in the process of sustainable digital transformation, foreseeing and creating the future, in order to achieve the UAE Centennial Goals 2071 to make the UAE the best country in the world, and the 17 sustainable development goals adopted by the United Nations for 2030. The carbon-neutral center supports Dubai’s drive. To exceed the target set in the strategy to reduce carbon emissions, which aims to reduce emissions by 16% by 2021, as the emirate succeeded in reducing Dubai’s carbon emissions by 22% in 2019, two years ahead of schedule. The center strengthens the position of “Moro”, a subsidiary of the “Digital Dewa” Group, which also includes (InfraX) and (Digital X), as a major contributor to the circular economy of the United Arab Emirates, and it also supports the efforts of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in promoting the development process Sustainable ».