The Family Development Foundation organized the sixth forum for senior citizens and residents in 2023, in conjunction with the International Day of Older Persons, at the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre, affiliated with the Foundation in the city of Al Ain, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood President Supreme Council for Family Development Foundation (Umm Al Emarat).

The forum, which was held under the slogan “Towards Sustainable Social Welfare for Senior Citizens and Residents,” included the Family Development Foundation signing a cooperation agreement with the Community Contributions Authority (Ma’an) and MIC Management Services – Isna’, with the aim of improving the quality of life of senior citizens and residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and enhancing their integration. In society by developing their skills and actively participating in social activities, represented by handicrafts for senior citizens, which provides an exploratory journey for new skills and interests for participants in the program to enable them to develop and encourage the pursuit and development of acquired skills, to reach a sustainable community of senior craftsmen. The agreement was signed by the Director General of the Family Development Foundation, Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, the Director General of the Community Contributions Authority “Ma’an”, Salama Ajlan Al Amimi, and the General Manager of MEC Management Services Company – Make, Talal Al Ansari.

Maryam Al Rumaithi said: “The agreement comes within the framework of the Family Development Foundation’s efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of life of senior citizens and the like, and aims to train senior citizens, develop their craft skills, empower them and develop their talents until they reach the evaluation stage.”

The forum came within the framework of the Foundation’s interest in cooperating with its strategic partners with this important group in society, based on its strategy aimed at providing the necessary services for them, and working to attract them to live in a stable social life, given the high human value they represent in the country.