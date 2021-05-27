Five extensions and five agreements ‘in extremis’. Although this even more. The central government and social agents finally reached an agreement to extend until September 30 the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) to which 8,745 workers are still welcomed in the Region, according to data from the end of April.

Of course, it is a figure that “has fallen significantly since it reached its highest level last year, with almost 80,000 affected”, as pointed out by the general secretary of the UGT union in the Region, Antonio Jiménez.

Of course, this time the agreement to extend this protection system for workers and companies went to discount time, when it seemed almost impossible for them to understand each other due to the harsh reproaches that had been launched by all the parties involved just a few hours before, and having to have convened an extraordinary Council of Ministers for this Thursday afternoon.

Firms with less than 50 employees in ultra-protected sectors maintain the same exemption in the contributions of 85%



From Moncloa they wanted the ninth social agreement of the legislature. They needed it at a time when the debacle in the last elections in Madrid has left them touched. That is why the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, made an offer yesterday afternoon that this time the employer has not been able to reject. However, the minister has not totally given his arm to twist and, as he had advanced in the morning, he maintains the scheme that rewards more workers who are reactivated than those who continue in ERTE.

In reality, the final proposal improves the exemptions of both with respect to the previous day and even the current conditions, except that it represents a small cut of 15 points in the bonus of workers with suspended employment in the month of September. Thus, it can be said that employers and unions have achieved what they asked for: an extension under the same conditions as the current ones, since they argued that the economic recovery has been delayed and many sectors are still seriously affected.

Specifically, companies with less than 50 employees belonging to ultra-protected sectors will maintain the same exemption as now in the contribution of their workers in ERTE during the months of June, July and August, which is 85%. However, this bonus does make them worse and drops to 70% in September, but it is much better than the 45% that Escrivá had proposed just a day before. In return, they gain when they reinstate their employees to the activity: if now their reduction in contributions is identical to that of those affected (85%), it rises to 95% during all these four months. That is, they will barely pay 5% of their fees.

APPRAISALS José María Albarracín. President of Croem: “Responds to the needs of companies” The president of the Regional Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Croem), José María Albarracín, said yesterday with respect to the latest proposal sent by the central government on the continuity of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) that “it is acceptable” , since, in his opinion, “it responds to the needs of companies, especially those with the worst situation and prospects in the short and medium term.” For the top leader of the Murcian employers’ association, the agreement reached with the social agents in Madrid “opens a new period until September 30”, so that when that moment is reached “we will have to check what situation we are in at that time, both on the evolution of the pandemic and the economic crisis, in order to adopt new support measures if necessary. Santiago Navarro. Secretary General of CC OO: “We always demand that they be extended to at least September” For the general secretary of CC OO in the Region, “it would not be understandable” the lack of agreement to renew “a tool as important as ERTE, which has saved thousands of jobs and has been a good example of co-responsibility and good operation of the social dialogue ”. And he adds that “he could not let himself die on May 31”. Santiago Navarro recalls that they have always demanded that “they be extended until at least September 30, because in this way the jobs that are currently in ERTE continue to be saved, and that affect several thousand companies.” Remember that “42.4% corresponds to the hospitality sector and more than 16% to commerce in general.” Therefore, “the Government could not let these workers fall in any way and, of course, the companies, it would be a huge mistake after the path of protection.” Antonio Jiménez. Secretary General of the UGT: «We must protect so that the ERE does not come later» The general secretary of the UGT, Antonio Jiménez, emphasizes that “it is a group of workers whom we have to protect so that after the ERTE what does not come is the ERE.” For this reason, “we have proposed that they remain as a mechanism that has been very useful to face an adverse situation, but temporary, as an alternative to dismissal” and that they continue “in the same conditions at least until September, because we continue in a A very delicate economic, social and health ‘impasse’ that does not advise, in any way, to diminish the protection that this instrument has provided ». In addition, “we are going to remain very firm that the counter for benefits is kept at zero, the amounts are not reduced even if the 6 months elapse and the prohibition of dismissal is maintained in the six months after the end of the ERTE”.

These percentages are slightly reduced in firms with a workforce of more than 50 people, which would have exemptions in the quotas of workers in ERTE of 75% in June, July and August, the same as now, but they are reduced to 60% in September . For their part, for each worker who returns to their position they will have a reduction in their fees of 85% throughout the summer.

The list of ultra-protected sectors is slightly modified. Thus, three new activities are included (manufacture of other clothing and accessories; wholesale of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices, and photography activities), while five (graphic arts; manufacture of optical instruments and photography; computer retail trade; space transportation, and navigation equipment rental).

The other ERTEs follow



On the other hand, the other two types of ERTE are maintained: ERTE due to impediment for those companies that cannot carry out their activity due to administrative restriction and that retain a 100% exemption if they have less than 50 employees, and 90% for companies. bigger; and ERTEs of partial limitation of activity, where there are slight changes. Thus, if the company is small, the incentive will be 85% in June and July, and 75% in August and September; If you have 50 or more workers, the exemption will be 75% for the first two months and 65% in August and September.

At the same time, the Government and the main self-employed organizations reached an agreement to extend the benefit for cessation of activity until September 30, also under the same conditions, which will protect 90% of the self-employed who had been receiving the benefit. .

On the other hand, the Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, hopes to be able to return to her usual activity today after the stop that she was forced to do yesterday due to medical prescription. The head of Labor acknowledged that she was forced to cancel her entire schedule after several frantic days that had led her to accumulate chapters of overexertion. If his reinstatement finally occurs, he will do so to go to the Council of Ministers.