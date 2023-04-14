Kevin de Bruyne’s figure within Manchester City is huge and he generates a lot of impact within Manchester City. The Belgian genius plays with plenty of talent within Guardiola’s team and on many occasions, that takes away the focus on what he usually does within Ilkay Gündogan, who, making less noise than Kevin, is as vital as the former Chelsea in the plans of Pep Guardiola, the latter even regrets the departure of the German.
The player has made the decision not to continue within Manchester City. The club put a renewal offer on the table for Ilkay with rising figures, however, his position was clear, he will not accept to continue due to sports issues, he wants new challenges in his career outside the Premier League, his mind is in Spain to join Xavi’s project at Barcelona and it seems that his wish is about to come true.
According to information from Sport, Barcelona and Gündogan’s people had a meeting yesterday inside the Ciudad Deportiva and the agreement has been closed. The source indicates that the club will pay the player 12 million euros per year and the validity is for two campaigns plus one more optional, that is, at least 24 million euros for sure. It is important to point out that the agreement will only be valid if the club finds a hole in the payroll to integrate the German into the squad for the following season.
#agreement #Ilkay #Gündogan #Barcelona #closed
Leave a Reply