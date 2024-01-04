Al-Tadawi Health Group announced the signing of a partnership with “Fazaa” to provide treatment services and distinctive benefits to Fazaa members at Al-Tadawi Hospital and its affiliated health centers.

“Fazaa” membership provides a group of exclusive offers and services to its members, including Fazaa Health and Fazaa Hem services in the field of health, in addition to many of the services provided through the Fazaa program.

Marwan Haji Nasser, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Al-Tadawi Healthcare Group, said that the agreement gives Fazaa members discounts on the therapeutic services that patients receive in the various hospital clinics and health centers affiliated with the group.

He added: Under the agreement, Fazaa members will receive many qualitative benefits and discounts, especially for patients who do not subscribe to health insurance services in various parts of the country, in addition to those wishing to benefit from cosmetic services and various treatments, indicating that the group will provide Fazaa members with special treatment packages that include multiple discounts. In addition to providing free therapeutic services to some groups.

Marwan Haji Nasser confirmed that this step comes within the plans of the Health Medicine Group to make it easier for patients and enable them to obtain health care and treatment services at the highest level at the lowest costs.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation with “Tadawi Health Group,” His Excellency Colonel Ahmed Muhammad Buharoun, Director General of the Social Solidarity Fund for Employees of the Ministry of Interior – CEO of Fazaa, said: “We are pleased to sign the partnership and cooperation with “Tadawi Health Group” within the framework of our constant keenness to participate in all initiatives. And pioneering and private community services in the field of health, which contribute to enhancing the quality of life and growth in Emirati society, and improving work and solidarity services that provide valuable additions to society. We are pleased to sign this partnership, and thus Fazaa members will be granted offers and discounts on health services provided by the “Group.” “Health treatment.”