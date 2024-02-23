Britain intends to sign an agreement with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) on Friday to work together to combat illegal immigration.

Conservative British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping immigration from France via the English Channel a priority for his government before the general elections scheduled for this year.

The British Ministry of the Interior announced in a statement that Friday's agreement stipulates the exchange of intelligence information between Frontex and the British Border Force to help confront human smuggling gangs.

The ministry added that the agreement also includes cooperation in developing new technologies, such as the use of drones to protect borders.

The Director-General of the British Border Force, Phil Douglas, and the Executive Director of Frontex, Hans Leijens, are scheduled to officially sign the agreement in London.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly considered that “organized immigration crimes and human smuggling are global challenges that require common solutions and ambitions.”

He added: “The working arrangements between the UK and Frontex are another crucial, historic step in tackling illegal migration, securing our borders and stopping the boats.”

Britain says that the number of migrants arriving on its southern coast in rickety boats decreased by a third last year, after reaching a record level of 45,000 migrants in 2022.