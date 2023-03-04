The signing of the memorandum of understanding came on the sidelines of the reception of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in Abu Dhabi, where it was announced that the relations between the two countries would be upgraded to the level of strategic partnership..

The Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed between ADNOC and Eni, aims to cooperate in reducing emissions, new energies and low-carbon solutions..

It also aims to consolidate the long-term strategic partnership between the two companies, enhance energy security and accelerate low-carbon economic and industrial growth.“.

Areas of cooperation within the MoU include reducing carbon emissions, with a focus on carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies, enhancing energy efficiency, joint investment in green hydrogen, and renewable and clean energy..

In the same context, a “draft declaration of intent” was announced regarding enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Italy within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate “COP28” and climate action..