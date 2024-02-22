The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese company “China Petroleum Engineering”, the leading Chinese company in the field of engineering construction operations in the oil sector, at Scales Park, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Education and Training. Technical and Vocational, where he signed the agreement; Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Emirates Skills at Abu Dhabi Tech, and Mr. Wu Jiao, Senior Deputy Director at China Petroleum Engineering. The memorandum included setting a timeframe implementation mechanism to appoint 53 nationally qualified candidates during the first half of this year.

His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi said: “Abu Dhabi Technical Center” is an active and influential partner in supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategy aimed at increasing qualitative Emiratisation rates in the private sector, and therefore this memorandum comes; As part of the Center’s ongoing efforts to empower and support national competencies, and expand the framework of fruitful and constructive partnerships with the private sector, which plays a pivotal role in supporting sustainable development efforts and developing citizen human competencies in the country, pointing out that technical and vocational education and skills development; It is at the top of the priorities of the wise leadership as it is a major axis in the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, and a fundamental pillar of the center’s strategy to invest in young national talents as they are the most important and valuable resource, stressing the continuation of work according to clear mechanisms to support the government’s efforts in developing Emirati talent and skills to meet the requirements of comprehensive growth in various sectors. .

In turn, Ali Muhammad Al-Marzouqi explained that the agreement stipulates that the Chinese company informs the center of the jobs and job opportunities available to it, and that the center provides suitable candidates for these jobs based on the selection and recruitment criteria and human resources policies applied by the company.