An agent of the Mossos d’Esquadra of 43 years died this Thursday night in a traffic accident allegedly caused by a drunk driver without a license at kilometer 6 of BV-1201 in Abrera (Barcelona).

The Mossos d’Esquadra they arrested the driver hours later, who allegedly fled the scene after the accident, have reported in a tweet picked up by Europa Press.

The Catalan police have mourned the death of the agent, who belonged to the Arro division and was driving home after finishing work, and has transferred a “hug” to his family, friends and colleagues.

The Mossos received the notice at 11:03 p.m. and they sent four patrols to the place of the events, to which six teams of the Bombers of the Generalitat and eight units of the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) were also transferred, reported the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT).

Another person was less seriously injured in the accident, and was transferred to the Hospital de Bellvitge de L’Hospitalet (Barcelona). With this victim, 45 people have died in traffic accidents on Catalan roads so far this year.