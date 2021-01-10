The notice had been given by Murcian singer Salva Ortega The agent, next to the abandoned animal. / Local police

A staff of Murcia Local Police, from the La Raya Group, went to the Javalí Nuevo district this Saturday afternoon after receiving news that there was an abandoned dog. The warning had been given by Murcian singer Salva Ortega.

This time the story had a happy ending since, once the puppy was located, the Local Police agent decided to keep it, according to sources from this police force through their Twitter account. «Our partner Beatriz adds one more member to her family after adopting him. We all deserve a second chance! ”Commented the Corps.