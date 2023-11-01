Parliamentary reporter Niels Klaassen and columnist and comedian Renske Kruitbosch alternately talk about the election campaign. Niels is out with Frans Timmermans in Groningen this week. Officially, Timmermans is fed by ordinary people in the country during these working visits, but the leader of GroenLinks/PvdA cannot resist enriching them with his knowledge and skills.

#afternoon #Timmermans #leftwing #leader #worthy #prime #minister #work