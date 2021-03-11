The FSB detained a citizen of one of the African countries who tried to bribe border guards at Vnukovo airport for transporting five of his compatriots without documents. It is reported by Interfax…

“As a result of the measures taken, a citizen of one of the African countries was detained while trying to bribe an official of the border control detachment of the FSB of Russia at the Vnukovo international airport,” the message says. The special service clarified that the detainee was caught when he tried to organize the passage of all types of control using forged documents for a fee.

A criminal case was opened against the foreigner under the article on giving a bribe to an official, in addition, the issue of initiating a case under the article on organizing illegal migration is being resolved. The fate of the African’s compatriots has not been disclosed.

In November 2020, in the Leningrad Region, a court sentenced three foreigners guilty of repeated violations of the border regime to forced expulsion from Russia and a fine. A few days before the arrest, all three had already fallen into the hands of border guards while trying to escape to Finland.