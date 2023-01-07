An African person sought to fulfill his dream of immigrating to Canada, but in an illegal way, as he participated with another unknown person in forging a Canadian residence card with his data, but in a form that belonged to another person, and tried to use it to travel through Dubai Airport, but the employee of the airline paid attention to him, and informed him He was seized and referred to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred him to the Criminal Court.

According to the facts of the case, the accused wanted to immigrate to Canada illegally, so he agreed with another person to provide him with a residence card there bearing his name, but with a different personal image.

She indicated that he tried to use it to travel through Dubai International Airport, but when he presented it to an airline security employee, he suspected the photo and was suspicious of the possibility of forgery, so he kept it with the seized card.

By referring the card to the Document Examination Center at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, it was found to be valid, but the personal photo did not belong to its holder.

When asked by the accused in the Public Prosecution investigations, he confirmed that he was not aware of the forgery of the card, but he admitted using it while trying to travel to Canada.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that for the crime of forgery to be committed, the forged document must be valid for use in order to prove the element of harm, indicating its reassurance in the evidence against the accused.

She ordered him to be imprisoned for a month and deported from the state, but she saw that the morals and past of the convict gave reason to believe that he would not commit a new crime, and then ruled that the sentence be suspended for a period of three years.