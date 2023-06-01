Khartoum (Union)

Yesterday, the African Union announced a road map aimed at resolving the Sudanese crisis, which included a set of measures that must be taken to resolve the conflict, including an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The African Union said in a statement that the road map to resolve the conflict in Sudan includes 6 items, including that the expanded mechanism formed by the African Union ensure coordination of all regional and international efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis.

The road map stipulated the need for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, an effective humanitarian response to the repercussions of the conflict, and the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, with full compliance with international humanitarian law.

The road map also included recognition of the pivotal role played by neighboring countries affected by the conflict, and called for the completion of the comprehensive transitional political process with the participation of all parties, and the formation of a democratic civil government.

Yesterday, the African Union reiterated that the Sudan crisis cannot be resolved by military means.

The African Union said that “there is no justification for the current conflict in Sudan, and that this conflict resulted in indiscriminate killings and destruction of the country’s infrastructure,” stressing the need to complete the political transition process until elections are held that lead to the existence of a democratic civilian government.

Earlier yesterday, the Sudanese Armed Forces suspended their participation in the ongoing negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces, with US-Saudi mediation, according to a senior military source.

The move of the armed forces comes two days after the two parties agreed to extend the truce between them for a period of 5 days.

In turn, the Rapid Support Forces confirmed their support for the Saudi-American initiative and their commitment to the armistice.

And she said in a statement: “We renew our full support for the Saudi-American initiative in a sincere and honest manner, sensing the extent of the suffering experienced by our people, especially in the war-affected areas.”

And she stressed, “We will continue our commitment to the armistice, and work seriously for its success, and our priorities will be how to deal with the humanitarian crisis, according to specific procedures.”

“The withdrawal of the armed forces should not frustrate the United States and Saudi Arabia,” said the spokesman for the African Union, Muhammad al-Hassan, describing the move of the armed forces as “a classic phenomenon in difficult negotiations.”

Clashes renewed in the three cities of the capital, “Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.”

Many families continue to hide in their homes and ration water and electricity, while trying desperately to avoid stray bullets in the capital, which has more than 5 million inhabitants.

And the Sudanese Ministry of Health stated in a statement yesterday that the state of Gezira, which is a main reception station for the displaced from Khartoum, has witnessed the exit of 9 health institutions from service.

Clashes also erupted outside the capital, including in the westernmost region of Darfur, where conflict broke out in 2003 and has simmered for years.

According to the United Nations, more than 1.2 million people have been internally displaced, while more than 425,000 have fled abroad, more than 170,000 of them to Egypt.

The United Nations confirms that more than half of the population is now in need of assistance and protection.

Entire neighborhoods in Khartoum have had their water cut off, electricity is not available for more than a few hours a week, and a quarter of hospitals in combat zones are out of service.