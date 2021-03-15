The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ruled this Monday against the extradition of the Colombian Álex Saab, alleged front man of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, from Cape Verde to the United States. In a hearing held at its headquarters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, the ECOWAS Court, the bloc to which Cape Verde belongs, ruled in favor of Saab’s immediate release, although it remains to be seen whether the Cape Verdean authorities will abide by that. decision.

The Colombian businessman was arrested on June 12 when the plane in which he was traveling stopped to refuel at the Amilcar Cabral International Airport on the Cape Verdean island of Sal, following a US request through Interpol for alleged money laundering. The African court ordered Cape Verde, an island country in West Africa, to pay costs amounting to about 200,000 euros.

The Venezuelan Embassy in Senegal, in charge of covering Cape Verde, also confirmed on its Twitter social network account that the ECOWAS Court “ordered the immediate release of Ambassador Alex Saab.” The court “declared that the capture and detention of Ambassador Saab was illegal, arbitrary and recognized the violation of his human rights. The decision involves the suspension of the extradition ”, indicated the Venezuelan legation in Dakar.

The ECOWAS Court already ruled at the end of 2020 in favor of the house arrest of the alleged front man, which he requested alleging health problems in prison and that the Cape Verdean authorities ended up reluctantly complying.

That court then ruled that Cape Verdean Justice “acted outside its jurisdiction” when it detained him on June 12 to respond to an extradition request made by the United States.

The Cape Verdean government and a court in the country have approved the handover of Saab, appointed by Venezuela “special envoy” and “deputy permanent representative” before the African Union, although it has appealed to the Supreme Court of Justice of Cape Verde. On the 5th, the Government of Venezuela demanded from Cape Verde the “immediate release” of the Colombian businessman, whose detention it considers illegal because it considers that the authorities of that country violated his diplomatic immunity.

“My illegal detention has a totally political motivation and it is pathetic that the Government of Cape Verde has bowed the knee to the United States,” Saab himself, 49, told the EFE agency in an interview earlier this month. After Saab’s arrest, Caracas indicated that he is a Venezuelan citizen and an “agent” of the Government who was “in transit” in Cape Verde, for which his lawyers maintain that “he had the right to personal inviolability as a special envoy from Venezuela. ”.

Saab’s name appeared in the press when former Venezuelan prosecutor Luisa Ortega accused him in 2017 of being one of Maduro’s front men. The businessman, born in Barranquilla (Colombia) and of Lebanese origin, is related to several companies, including Group Grand Limited (GGL), accused of supplying the Maduro regime with food and supplies for the government Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP).

A US government official indicated in July 2019 that with the CLAPs, whose aid is given to the poorest, the Colombian businessman and three of Maduro’s stepsons apparently profited from “hundreds of millions of dollars.” Washington also brought charges against Saab and its right-hand man, Álvaro Enrique Pulido, whom it accuses of laundering up to $ 350 million allegedly defrauded through the exchange control system in Venezuela.