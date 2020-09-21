Saint Augustine Hospital in Durban, South Africa, has published on its website the most detailed study to date on the spread of the coronavirus in a healthcare facility. These are the things that happen these days, that there is no time to follow the tiring procedures that usually govern scientific publication, but there is no obvious reason to doubt the veracity of the report, and its results deserve a good look. On March 9, a person who had just returned from Europe presented to the emergency department of the Durban health center with symptoms of Covid-19. He only spent a few hours there, but that was enough to infect a grandmother who entered at that time with a heart attack. They not only shared the emergency room, but also the doctor. It is what the emergency services have, that the same staff has to be worth for a broken and a ripped.

Four days later the infarcted grandmother began to have a fever, and another four days later she infected a nurse and four other patients who were there with covid-19. One of them was a 46-year-old woman with severe asthma, who was admitted to the bed opposite. They both died shortly after. In total, the outbreak of that single clinic, carried there by a single person who had traveled to Europe, has caused the infection of 39 patients, 80 health workers and the death of 15 of them. At that time, that figure was no less than half of the deaths from covid-19 registered in the South African province. It is striking, and brings us back to the debate on supercontagators and their key role in the spread of this pandemic. It is a phenomenon that we must take into account to plan de-escalation and manage its phases.

Another interesting fact is that, once the virus of European origin was inoculated in the San Agustín hospital, the transmission from patient to patient has been a minor factor. Most of the spread through the hospital has traveled through medical personnel and their work teams, from thermometers to phonends and blood pressure monitors. Not surprisingly, most of those infected are employees of the center. It was they who spread the virus the most to each other and to new patients. Without the proper protection measures, doctors and nurses not only risk their lives, but also ours. Hopefully politicians are made aware of this problem before applying the following health cuts.

The attitude of the San Agustín hospital is admirable. Suspecting that they had made mistakes, they have thoroughly investigated their data and have identified the weak points through which the coronavirus escapes in a health center. We are used to publishing science that goes well, but just as important is knowing what has gone fatal. An African lesson.

