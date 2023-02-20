An African person deliberately damaged a ticket machine belonging to the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in a strange way, which eventually led him to the Misdemeanor Court in Dubai. dirhams.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty and reassured its conscience, and what happened in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the accused was driving a small saloon car in the Naif area, and upon his arrival at the RTA parking lot, he opened the vehicle door on the driver’s side in order to withdraw a parking ticket. The door hit the plastic cover of the payment device and damaged it, as a result of which some parts became unusable.

A project and parking supervisor at the Roads and Transport Authority stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that he was at work when the authority’s Sabkha parking barrier was hit by the suspect’s vehicle, estimating the value of the damages at 5462 dirhams, according to the report of the company specialized in maintaining the barriers.

By questioning the accused in the police report, he confessed to the charge against him, which is deliberately damaging public property, stating that he was driving his vehicle and it was stopped at the checkpoint, then he opened the door of the vehicle on the driver’s side to withdraw the parking ticket, so the vehicle door hit the payment device, and minor damage was caused to it, in the plastic cover, Pointing out that he will bear the cost of repair, noting that it has old damage.

For its part, the court stated in the reasons for its ruling that the elements of the crime are available against the accused, in light of the official report issued regarding the nature of the damage, and then ruled that he be convicted and fined two thousand dirhams.

For its part, the Public Prosecution appealed against the ruling before the Court of Appeal, as the preliminary ruling was not accepted by it, and the court decided to stop hearing the case until the accused was notified of the absentee ruling issued by the Court of First Instance.