An African person was inattentive to another (fugitive) an Asian man, and they stole his money wallet from him without him noticing it. The accused was not satisfied with the money that was inside the wallet, but rather hurried to use a bank card to buy four mobile phones, two of which he gave to his two friends.

The accused did not enjoy his small booty much, as the Dubai police arrested him on the evening of the same day that he committed the crime, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which punished him with imprisonment, a fine, and deportation from the state.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the victim discovered, after returning to his home, the disappearance of the wallet that he was putting in his pocket, and he trusted that it was in his possession, and inside it was his identity card and a small amount of money, in addition to a bank card issued by a company specialized in managing prepaid cards, and it was It contains approximately 4700 dirhams, and there is no secret number for it.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he hurried upon discovering the disappearance of the card by entering the electronic application of the bank, and it was found that someone used his card in a store in Al Quoz Industrial Area, so he went directly to the store and inquired from the workers about the person who used the card, and they told him that he had African features They added that he bought four phones with the card, so the victim informed the police of the incident.

The competent department of the Dubai Police conducted its investigations into the circumstances and circumstances of the incident, and reached the identity of the accused of committing the crime, by reviewing the recordings of surveillance cameras, and quickly arrested him.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with two counts of stealing movable funds with the help of another person (a fugitive), and using a credit card or a means of electronic payment with the intent of obtaining money and the property of others for himself.

By asking the accused in the police inference report, he denied the first charge attributed to him, admitting that he had no relationship with the amount except through the incident, and that on the date of the communication he met with a friend of his nationality, who had a relationship one month before committing the crime, and the latter handed him a credit card back. To him, to use it to buy some movables, then he went to the store and bought four mobile phones, but he was surprised that evening of the same day, the detectives raided the place where he lived, and arrested him with two phones, while he gave two other phones to two of his friends.

When he appeared before the Public Prosecution Office and during the trial session, the accused retracted his denial and admitted the two charges against him.

The court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that it is reassured and settles in its conviction of the evidence against the accused, according to the statements of the victim, and what was proven by the police investigations about the circumstances and circumstances of the incident.

She referred to the availability of the elements and conditions of the crime, without prejudice to that with what the accused decided in his defence, as she considers it merely a means to ward off the accusation, intended only to try to evade the consequences of the charge, with what must be convicted and punished.

And she confirmed her reassurance that the accused is aware and aware of what he has done, and therefore the legal elements are available for the two charges attributed to him, and in light of the fact that they were carried out for one criminal purpose and activity, and were linked to each other in an indivisible relationship, they must be considered as one crime, and the sentence prescribed for the most severe of them.

And she continued that she sees, with the circumstances and circumstances of the crime, the use of clemency with him, and then ruled to imprison him for one month, fine him the value of the stolen amount, and deport him from the state.

• The accused alleged that a friend of his handed him the credit card, assuming it belonged to him, to buy some movables.