Two women died this Tuesday as a result of stab wounds suffered at the hands of a man who entered the Ismaili center in Lisbon armed with a large knife. The Police received an alert call at around 10:57 a.m. and immediately deployed around the community center, dedicated to this religious current of the Shiite branch and open to knowledge of Islamic culture, where exhibitions and other events are held. The first agents to arrive at the scene met an individual who advanced towards them with a weapon in hand, ignoring his warnings to stop this attitude, according to the first information collected by the media.

The police officers “neutralized” the assailant by shooting him in the leg. It is a man of about 40 years of age and would have Afghan nationality. The attacker was taken to the San José hospital, in the Portuguese capital, amid strong control measures. Apparently, two other people have been injured by the individual. One would be in serious condition and the second would have received minor cuts. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed and it has not been reported whether they belonged to the staff of the center.

Dozens of agents from the Special Police Unit, the PSP and the National Unit Against Terrorism have cordoned off the place and are currently collecting testimonies from potential witnesses to the double crime. The Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, has indicated that it is still “premature” to assess the motivations for the attack and expressed his condolences to the Ismaili community. “So far everything indicates that it was an isolated act, but we are not going to get ahead of the authorities,” Costa declared.