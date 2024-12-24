The appearance of famous people with a public life is something of great importance both for many of them and for ordinary people. Whether to create a good image and be well perceived, or because part of their career forces them, in a certain way, to fit into beauty standardsit is common to resort to different methods, especially in the case of women.

In addition to makeup, hairdressing or clothing, which are basic aspects of any person’s image, touch-ups and cosmetic operations They have been a reality for many famous people for years. Without entering into judgments about whether it is appropriate or not, since each person decides what they want to do with their body, there is a part of society that is usually aware of these types of issues.

Especially on social networks, curious people, fans or even the most critical and ‘haters’ usually put their opinion in the spotlight about whether an artist or celebrity has had a makeoverwhether very noticeable or more hidden. Thus, many Internet users and experts share their opinions on these issues.

One of the common ones to do so is the aesthetic doctor Helena Saswho indicates on her website that she has “more than 17 years of experience as a ‘Skin Expert’, passionate about aesthetics and obsessed with good results.” In the professional’s clinic they perform beauty treatments and therapies especially focused on the skin of the face and body. With this power, Helena has shared a video through Instagram in which she analyzes the aesthetic touch-ups that she believes the Catalan singer Aitana has undergone.









«I give it a 10, honestly»

According to the expert, the former triumph “is super pretty,” venturing to describe the touch-ups that she believes Aitana would have had: “Whatever she wears is very well done. Carry haluronic acid infiltration in the dark circles, lips, nasolabial fold a little…And on the cheekbones I am doubting whether it has been worked with hyaluronic acid or collagen inducers, but she is gorgeous. […] I give it a 10, honestly, I would work on the skin a little at the epidermis and dermis level, yes. He also adds that he wouldn’t change anything about her, repeating, again, that “she is gorgeous.”

The comments

Given these statements, which are only the opinion of an expert, many people have also wanted to leave your opinion on the matterseveral of them agreeing that Aitana did not undergo any type of retouching. These have been some of the comments:

«Aitana does not have hyaluronic acid on her lips»

«But if he is super young, what is he going to wear. You’re already freaking out »

“Unfortunate for its age”

«Women giving opinions about women still in 2024. Can you mature now, ladies?»

«You just have to see photos from before and now, lips, cheekbones, etc., she is very young to have done so many things»

«What is all that going to do!!! She is a super young girl… I don’t understand this expert, she gives other much prettier girls an 8.