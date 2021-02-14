Among the many debates around the coronavirus, one of the hottest is the topic of masks. After almost a year with COVID-19 in our lives, the question of which masks to use or even how many is still unclear. Masks exist because aerosols exist, which is what we try to protect ourselves against with them, against those particles that can spread the virus through the air.

an expert in aerosols is José Luis Jiménez, chemist and professor at the University of Colorado Boulder (USA).), which in an interview with the medium NIUS has tried to solve some of the most basic questions regarding the use of masks.

“A mask requires two things: filtration (which depends on the quality of the fabric) and fit. Filter quality is still a problem for many people, especially those with fewer resources. Fit is everyone’s problem. The message that you have to wear a mask was coming little by little. Now, reaching people with these messages costs more ”, he explains.

Your opinion on the double mask

“If you wear a surgical one, the mask filters well but leaves gaps. It is not like an FFP2, which seals better due to its shape. Then, Putting on a large cloth mask and closing the gaps in the surgical can help. With both, protection is more secure”He says, convinced of the right combination.

However, he believes that it all emerged as “a communication strategy” in the United States to “reach the people who Trump convinced that it was not necessary to wear a mask”. But it reaffirms that if you wear two, you have to do it well.

“There is another double mask combination that seems to be very useful: putting a surgical one on top of an FFP2, if you have an earmuff. It is recommended. The ones that seal well are the FFP2 with the threads behind the neck, because almost all earmuffs seal poorly. The fabric is very good, but they don’t seal well ”, he reasons.

The FFP2 debate, for him, lies in using them correctly

“The FFP2s are designed not to leave gaps, if you press them well against your face. An FFP2 that you wear well leaves a mark on your face, it is a clear sign that it is properly adjusted “, he continues. “The problem is that, if it is done, it must be explained well, because if not, people do not understand why now they tell you one thing and then another. It is what I miss in communication, that decisions are not well explained ”, he adds.

In your opinion, It does not help the use that politicians make of masks: “I find it unfortunate that they are still so ignorant, because they have experts who can explain these things to them. They should be an example to others. How are you going to solve the problem of the fit of the masks, for example, if the people who are in the government do not do it well?

Elastomeric masks, your great solution

Although they are unknown in Spain, Jiménez bets on them, and is already proposing them to the Biden administration. “My impression is that, from a technical point of view, we should adopt these now and abandon the others. Although of course, the real world is the real world. But we would have to try ”, sentence.

He reasons that deciding on them only has advantages: “This is only activated if the government is convinced and they can be mass-produced. And that, in addition, it would lower costs. That would be what would convince everyone to use them, and would make the others go down in history. The problems with the filtration and the adjustment would go down in history. “

“My impression is that we are going to have a fourth wave now, we will see how big, and that, in the longer term, the problem will be the South African variant. It may happen that summer comes and that comes to us, that vaccines are skipped, and we have to adapt them again ”, he concludes, giving his prediction of what will happen in the coming months.