Two out of three airline passengers in Argentina fly with the state-owned company Aerolíneas Argentinas. Far-right politician Javier Milei was planning to privatise it as soon as he became president, but Congress included it on the list of companies that should remain in the hands of the Argentine state. That objective frustrated, the government ordered a severe cut in funding that has put workers on a war footing. The unions have called for a 24-hour strike between midday on Friday and Saturday that will cause delays and cancellations of more than 250 flights and affect some 27,000 passengers. The employees are demanding a salary increase in line with inflation, while the authorities are threatening to sue the unions for the damage caused.

The secretary of the Aeronauts’ union, Juan Pablo Brey, accuses the Government of refusing to be at the negotiating table “to force the objective that they have had for some time, which is the privatization of Aerolíneas Argentinas.” According to Brey, the salaries of the company’s employees are very out of step with inflation, which has been 237% in the last 12 months. “We are 72% below inflation,” Brey emphasizes. The company avoids talking about figures, claiming that the salary issue “is not closed.”

In early July, Milei freed up access to the Argentine air market to allow the entry of new operators, national or foreign, that provide passenger or cargo transport services. Through a decree, the Government deregulated the rates charged by companies as well as the ramp service at airports, which includes activities related to the boarding and disembarking of passengers, loading and unloading of luggage, signaling, towing and cleaning of aircraft, among others. Until then, the public company Intercargo carried out most of these tasks. The official measure resumed the open skies policy that had been tested by the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and then undone by his predecessor, the Peronist Alberto Fernández (2019-2023).

The conflict at Aerolíneas Argentinas has been escalating since the decree was published, and both sides are increasingly hardening their stance. In the last month, several covert strikes have left thousands of workers on the ground and caused nearly two million dollars in losses, according to Aerolíneas. Trade unionists claim that the company prefers to lose money rather than have it go into the workers’ pockets. Through their social networksBrey stressed that the conflict goes beyond defending salaries and also involves defending the future of the state company’s employees.

The company has announced that it will take the unions to court and initiate proceedings to remove the head of the Association of Airline Pilots (APLA), Pablo Biró, from the company’s board of directors. In addition, it will apply salary cuts to more than 400 employees “for failing to perform their duties and affecting the company’s flight schedule.”

The open war between workers and management has revived the idea of ​​privatization. Aerolíneas Argentinas president Fabián Lombardo said two days ago that the Argentine domestic market is generating interest and that there are several international companies interested in buying the airline when the transaction is approved by Congress. “Aerolíneas has to reduce its costs. We have to work to have an orderly company for whoever wants to come and buy it,” Lombardo told the newspaper La Nación.

Aerolíneas was nationalised in 2008, during the mandate of President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, after seven years of chaotic management by the Spanish group Marsans. Since then, the company has depended on state subsidies to operate.

Since Milei took over, the company has reduced its staff by 13% through two voluntary redundancy plans, down to the current 10,400 employees. The operating deficit has been reduced by 70% in the first half of 2024, from 272 million dollars to 79, according to information provided by Aerolíneas sources.

