The Air Accident Investigation Sector at the General Authority of Civil Aviation said that the authority received a report on Thursday that a Bell 212 helicopter, belonging to Aero Gulf, bearing the registration mark A6-ALD, had crashed into the sea with two pilots of Egyptian and South African nationality on board, on a night training flight that took off. From Al Maktoum International Airport.

The sector added that search and rescue teams recovered the wreckage, and the search is still ongoing for the plane’s crew, and the air accident investigation team has moved to the site.