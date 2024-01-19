Russian engineers are developing the latest drones that could bring big problems to Kyiv. This statement was made on January 18 by the director of the Ukrainian Aerointelligence Support Center, Maria Berlinskaya, during a conversation with journalist Natalya Moseychuk on her Youtube channel.

“Russian engineers are now on the verge of a certain technological breakthrough. We are already seeing cases where automatic follow-up guidance is used in FPV drones along with thermal imaging cameras,” said Berlinskaya.

According to her, the greatest threat to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is the latest guidance and navigation systems of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Target acquisition will be brought to almost automaticity. Berlinskaya called it a challenge.

On January 19, Russian Guard fighters used the “Byzhigatel” UAV detection and suppression system for the first time during combat missions in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) to protect Donbass.

Earlier, on January 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that new Saniya FPV drone suppression systems began to be used on tanks of the Russian Army in the air defense zone. The new product is an automatic dome system for detecting and suppressing FPV drones; it also has a special system for scanning the surrounding space built into it, which detects the presence of a UAV, the department specified.

On the same day, the Ministry of Defense reported that representatives of one of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) handed over a batch of experimental strike and reconnaissance FPV drones to military personnel of the 68th Army Corps of the Vostok group of forces.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

