Russian authorities announced that an air attack targeted an area adjacent to the border with Ukraine, on Sunday.

The governor of the Kursk region said, in a statement on the “Telegram” application, that Ukrainian drones bombed the town of “Titkino” located on the border with the Ukrainian “Sumy” region.

He added that the bombing resulted in the injury of a man.

The Russian regions bordering Ukraine are being bombed by drones and missiles.

Among those areas is Belgorod, the recent bombing of which killed more than twenty people and injured more than a hundred others.