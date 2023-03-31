And it added, quoting the statement: “The Revolutionary Guards announced (the death of) Milad Haidari, who is one of the military advisers and officers of the Revolutionary Guards, in Israel’s criminal attack on the vicinity of Damascus at dawn today.”

On Thursday, the Syrian News Agency, SANA, revealed that two soldiers were wounded and material damage was caused, as a result of an Israeli attack targeting the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.

SANA said, “Two soldiers were wounded and material damage occurred as a result of an Israeli aggression that targeted, with missiles, points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus“.