An Arab woman, after responding to one of the offers sent randomly through the “WhatsApp” application, became involved in promoting drugs. She contacted a promoter to buy narcotic pills from him, and transferred the amount of money that he specified for her to his bank account, so he sent her a map of the location where the drugs were hidden.

The General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police managed to seize the accused, who works in an advertising company, and referred her to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled her conviction.

The court added to the penalty a penal measure, which is to prevent her from transferring funds for a period of two years, except with a permit from the Central Bank.

The General Department for Narcotics Control had received reliable information that the accused used narcotics and psychotropic substances, and possessed a quantity of them.

After verifying the validity of the information, and obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution to seize her and search her residence and her car, the police officers located her, arrested her, and found two tapes of two types of psychotropic substances in her car.

When asked about the police inference report, she stated that she had contacted an Asian person via the WhatsApp application, after receiving a message about the possibility of purchasing drugs and psychotropic substances, adding that she had deposited the required amount in the sender’s bank account, then went to a site he specified for her, and found the drugs hidden in it.

After examining the case, the court found her guilty of abuse, possession of psychotropic substances, and depositing money in a bank account to purchase psychotropic substances, and decided to use clemency with her due to her circumstances and the circumstances of the incident, and decided that there was no reason to deport her from the country, and ruled that she be punished with a fine of 5000 dirhams, and prevented her from transferring money for a period Two years without a permit from the Central Bank.

It is noteworthy that the recent Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic substances and psychotropic substances introduced articles to deter criminal methods developed to promote drugs, including transferring money to drug dealers through bank accounts, in exchange for obtaining digital maps of places where drugs are hidden to complicate the chances of pursuing them on the concerned agencies.

Article 64 of the law stipulates that whoever deposits or transfers funds by himself or through others or before transferring them to him with the intention of committing any of the crimes of abuse or personal use of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances stipulated in this law shall be punished by imprisonment or a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams. decree.

The law also introduced a new measure in Article 74, which stipulates that it prevents anyone convicted of any of the crimes punishable in accordance with the provisions of this decree-law from transferring or depositing any money to others, by himself or through others, except with a permission issued by the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior. This ban is for a period of two years after the completion of the sentence.

Dubai Police launched an expanded campaign that is still ongoing to educate community members and warn them against responding to what it called “anonymous messages” that come from drug dealers from outside the country, and include advertisements for narcotic substances, and the possibility of purchasing them without the need to meet the promoter.

The police arrested large numbers of those involved in these criminal methods and those who responded to them.