The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a girl should pay 30,000 dirhams to a woman, in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, after the girl deluded her through the application of “Instagram” with her work in providing auxiliary employment, and her ability to bring a maid for her.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a girl, demanding that she pay her 20,000 dirhams that she unlawfully seized, while obligating her to pay 50,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, indicating that she was looking for a maid, and saw an account in the communication application. The social “Instagram” announces the provision of maids.

She explained that she had contacted the defendant, and the latter informed her that she had a license and could provide her with a maid, and accordingly paid her 10 thousand dirhams, but she did not provide the maid, ignored the calls, and was convicted under a criminal judgment in absentia for the charge of seizing the amount owned by the victim. This is done in fraudulent ways by using the information network and information technology means that would deceive the victim, while the defendant did not appear.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that it was proven from the criminal judgment in absentia that the defendant was convicted of a fine of 10 thousand dirhams, on the charge of appropriating the amount of money owned by the plaintiff, and that the error according to which she was convicted was the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing this lawsuit.

Regarding the request for material and moral compensation, the court indicated that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, “every harm to a third party requires its perpetrator to guarantee, material and moral.” And the court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff an amount of 30 thousand dirhams, and obliged her to pay fees and expenses.