A man infested the entire entrance of an apartment building on Tallinskaya Street in the Strogino district of Moscow with cockroaches. Residents left a notice for their neighbor, a photo of which was published in Telegram– channel “Moscow 125”.

“We ask you to carry out disinfestation of the apartment as quickly as possible! You have infested the entire entrance from the first to the 12th floors with insects!” – the note says.

Otherwise, Muscovites promised to prepare a class action lawsuit against their neighbor and sue him, indicating which articles he violates with his behavior.

According to the source, an unscrupulous tenant brings garbage into the apartment, which is of interest to insects and rats. Because of the current situation, residents of many apartments suffer and are forced to set traps for cockroaches. The published photos show that the sticky traps are littered with insects that crawled out of the neighbor’s apartment.

Earlier, a cockroach was caught on video in the bread department of a chain supermarket in Moscow.