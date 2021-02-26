Bolivia faces the enormous logistical challenge of directing the vaccination against Covid-19 of 7.5 million people with a precarious health system and insufficient personnel, but the scenario is aggravated by the confrontation between the Government of Luis Arce and the associations of doctors, a conflict that risks the immunization process.

Either through direct purchases or donations, Bolivia plans to receive at least 15.4 million doses of different vaccines and has proposed to complete the inoculation next September, a goal that experts find difficult to meet due to sanitary limitations and the conflictive climate in the sector.

The process began at the end of January with 20,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for 10,000 doctors who fight Covid-19 on the front line and is now advancing with half a million doses from the Chinese state company Sinopharm, of which 400,000 were purchased and 100,000 donated by Beijing.

The Chinese vaccines will be applied to a total of 248,756 people, according to the government.

President Luis Arce thanked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for encouraging Bolivia to enter a “massive and general” vaccination phase, which will prioritize health personnel and vulnerable people over 60 years of age with diseases such as cancer , diabetes or hypertension, to avoid an increased risk of contracting the disease.

On Twitter, Arce said that the Government is committed to a structural solution to the problem of the pandemic with the purchase of vaccines and vaccination, and promised that “little by little” all Bolivians will be reached.

In addition to the half a million Sinopharm doses, we committed 5.2 million Sputnik-V, 5 million Oxford-AstraZeneca, and COVAX. In just three months of government, we guarantee free vaccination for each and every Bolivian.

According to the plan, Bolivia would vaccinate 7.5 million older than 18 years with more than 15 million vaccines corresponding to the following brands: Sputnik V (5.2 million doses), AstraZeneca (10 million, of which half would correspond to the COVAX mechanism), Sinopharm (500,000) and Pfizer (94,000, also obtained by COVAX).

Between the first and second waves, the Ministry of Health has reported the death of 11,577 people, in addition to 246,822 infected, of which 44,164 are active. However, there are independent analysts who put deaths from Covid-19 at almost triple due to underreporting of data.

A law against the pandemic triggers the conflict

Medical associations and health workers unions have been on strike for a week to specifically reject two articles of the new Health Emergency law, one that prohibits the paralysis of activities in hospitals and another that would allow the hiring of foreign personnel, according to the denunciation of those unions.

The strike measure is accompanied by street demonstrations, but it is not absolute since the doctors and workers of the State hospitals and clinics continue to attend the emergency services.

The leader of the doctors of La Paz, Fernando Romero, accused, in statements to France 24, the Ministry of Health of creating “a hostile environment” for the work of the doctors and of focusing on weakening the sector and its leadership, instead to prepare the logistics to begin vaccinating tens of thousands of people every day.

“If the Government does not show signs of wanting to solve the crisis, it is putting this vaccination process at risk,” Romero warned.

Doctors and health workers from the Union of Medical Branches in Health of La Paz participate in a protest against the Health Emergency law at the doors of the Hospital de Clínicas on February 25, 2021. © Courtesy Sirmes

The leader specified that, if article 19 of the Sanitary Emergency Law is annulled, which would affect the right to protest and strike, and it is clarified in article 28 that foreign doctors will not be hired, “as is the case of Cuban medical brigades ”, this crisis would be solved to work on a new regulation in coordination with the same sector.

On the contrary, for the Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, it is the medical strike that risks the strategic plan to fight Covid-19 when the country seems to be emerging from the second wave without quarantine, although there is a serious risk of falling in a third wave of infections.

Auza has also highlighted that the regulations are necessary to regulate the prices of services in private clinics and of essential medicines against the coronavirus.

Thus, the Government has ruled out the annulment of the rule and President Arce has asked the doctors to suspend their pressure measures to start vaccinating now that half a million Chinese doses have arrived.

But the conflict between the medical sector and the Government of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) has antecedents in the period of Evo Morales (2006-2019), when the ex-president promoted regulatory measures that the doctors rejected considering them as an attack on their rights.

Guillermo Accounts: “It is impossible to apply two million doses per month”

The former Minister of Health and public policy expert, Guillermo Accounts, questioned that a regulation that should have a technical approach to face the pandemic has introduced articles to “harass” the medical sector and create greater tensions in a time of crisis.

However, he also said that the medical sector seems to react with “excessive susceptibility” by calling for strikes in the midst of the pandemic.

“If the law had only focused on guaranteeing access to medicine, adequate treatment, biosafety materials and preparing all the logistics of vaccination, surely at this time we would not have the difficulties that we have,” Accounts told France 24.

Likewise, the expert drew attention to the challenges faced by the Government’s plan; because although 15 million doses seem insured, “it is not known when they will arrive” so it is difficult to meet the goal of vaccinating 7.5 million people by September.

Accounts added that every month two million doses should be applied, something that he considered “impossible” with the current health personnel and worse in the conflict scenario that the sector is experiencing, so it will be necessary to hire tens of thousands of medical students to advance effectively.

Vaccination in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz, on February 25, 2021. © Courtesy ABI

The former minister also lamented the uncertainty caused by the political use of the pandemic and of the vaccination itself in the campaign for the election of governors and mayors to be held next Sunday, March 7.

“Unfortunately, the first wave of the pandemic found Bolivia in a pre-electoral period to elect the president and today, unfortunately, in the second wave we have the pre-electoral period of the subnational elections. A not very good coincidence ”, said Accounts.

President Arce was criticized for speeches in which asked the population to ‘know how to choose’ their governors and mayors to have better coordination during the vaccination campaign, which was interpreted as an attempt to “blackmail” to vote for the MAS candidates.

According to Accounts, the message seemed like a “veiled threat”, although the Government has rejected that it be interpreted in this way, stating that in no case did the president intend to pressure in exchange for winning votes.

Other episodes on the political use of vaccination included the role of pro-government candidates in the reception and distribution of vaccines and in the refusal of opposition candidates to take advantage of this circumstance to gain relevance.