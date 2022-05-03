Covering 5,000 kilometers of the Iberian Peninsula’s coastline on foot is the goal that Francisco Rábano has set for himself as part of his ‘Lenta Premura’ project. With this trip, which began in November 2021 in Portbou (Gerona), this “walker weaver of stories”, as he describes himself, aims to promote social and environmental innovation.

During the month of April and early May, this traveler toured the coasts of the Region of Murcia, with which he acknowledges that he felt a great connection: “I have had a communion with the environment and nature.” In addition, this initiative can also benefit the community, and he hopes that his trip will help “advertise small companies with enormous talent.”

«This project is born from the desire to discover the landscape, language, gastronomy and cultural diversity of the coastal periphery of our country. I have wanted to make a country with my feet. In addition to giving visibility to companies and entrepreneurs who are working to leave a better world than the one we have found”, acknowledged Francisco Rábano. Some of its main purposes are: to publicize the situation of eco-sustainable entrepreneurship, social innovation, local commerce and local crafts in the areas it passes through.

This peculiar initiative is based on showing a positive experience of their experiences: «My idea is not to point out that we have an environmental problem, but to reflect on the solutions we can give them». He gives the case of the Mar Menor as an example of this philosophy: «My intention is not to indicate the environmental problem that the Region suffers, we already know that; Let’s focus on how we can remedy it. In the companies that are providing solutions by checking the filtering of water through oysters, with the recovery of dunes, with the reintroduction of native vegetation or with the protection of animal species », he acknowledged.

Francisco Rábano, who used to work in the corporate and startup sectors, decided to leave behind “speed, urgency and constant change”, as he describes that world, to introduce calm and tranquility into his life. «’Lenta Premura’ is an invitation to stop and reflect, to calm reflective action. Put the accent on going less accelerated because otherwise we will be living precariously and in survival mode, “explained its founder.

Sustainable Development Goals



‘Lenta Premura’ is part of the actions contained in the Sustainable Development Goals agreed by the United Nations and promoted by the Government of Spain. This project will end when it reaches the shores of Hondarribia (Guipúzcoa), although it has not yet thought about the future. “I will take some time to reflect, I will look back and think about what I have learned and how I want to put it into practice,” he confessed.

Francisco Rábano’s adventure can be followed through his Linkedin channel, where he has an active community with a total of 15,000 followers who follow his posts. In addition, he has a space on the RTVE program ‘Emprende’, with which he connects four minutes a week, in which he talks about the companies he finds during his tour. And finally your account

Instagramfor which through the stories he updates his trip.