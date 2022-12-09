The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai has developed the first program of its kind in the world in combating fires in a proactive manner.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, praised the “Civil Defense Readiness” program as an advanced model of creative solutions that rely on employing the latest technologies. The General Directorate of Civil Defense stated that the smart program relies on big data technology by linking it to government departments, analyzing that data using artificial intelligence, and then predicting areas likely to witness fires, based on the huge database that was collected over a period of five years.

She indicated that the program contributes to identifying the causes of fire in each region, and then sends text messages to the residents in the same region, to educate them about the possible causes of fires, so that they can avoid and prevent them before they occur within the framework of proactive control.

And she stated that the program has received international praise from several parties, most notably the National Association for Fire Protection (an international non-profit organization), emphasizing its effectiveness in proactive control and its role in protecting lives and property.

For his part, the Director General of Civil Defense, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, honored the project manager of the Smart Program for Predicting Fire Incidents, Captain Issa Ahmed Al Mutawa, in recognition of his role in providing innovation with his team.