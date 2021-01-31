The human element in the UAE vision receives special attention. This concern is not limited to citizens only. It includes every resident on this good land. As the wise leadership is keen, and works day and night for the comfort of the citizen and providing him with all means of well-being; It is for the resident. Where do not hesitate to take everything that would bring him stability and a decent life and make him feel, in word and deed, that he is in his second country. In this context, the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State – may God protect him – came to amend some provisions related to the executive regulations of the Federal Law regarding nationality and passports. To a number of controls and conditions.

This step is of great importance for several considerations: First, it is the first of its kind in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf; And maybe the whole region. Despite the existence of programs to grant citizenship in many countries of the region, but they are very limited; It is not public or open; While the new decision adopted by the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, represents the first nationality system open to the largest possible number of residents; So that it includes most of the groups involved in the development process in the country; As well as simplifying procedures and opening the door wide for federal institutions for nominations.

Second, it shows the state’s appreciation of the residents ’role in the renaissance the country is witnessing. This, in turn, reflects positively on their perception of this role and its importance, and makes them feel that they are essential partners in this process. At the same time, it places upon them the responsibility to double the effort and continue to work to maintain the pace of progress witnessed by the country, and to ensure sustainable development in it. And thirdly, it affirms that the UAE is a land of opportunity and a center of attraction for discerning people in the world. The new amendment puts it at the forefront of receiving talents, minds and competencies from different countries of the world. This, in turn, is in line with how these talents view the UAE. The country ranked first in the world in the ability to attract talent index, according to the Global Prosperity Index 2019 report issued by the Legatum Institute; While it ranked third in the world in the Foreigners with Global Skills Index, in the Competitiveness Yearbook Report issued by the International Development Institute. There is no doubt that this is also due to laws and policies, including concessions as well. This created an attractive environment for talent, investors and talents.

Fourth, it affirms the state’s approach to preserving the diversity of society, which is one of the most important sources of its strength. And evidence of the rule of a culture of tolerance. The UAE is a multicultural country; Such a decision consolidates this diversity, strengthens the values ​​of tolerance within the state, and enables it to continue its pioneering role in spreading and promoting them globally. Fifthly, the amendment greatly serves the national economy. As it contributes to stabilizing foreign capital and helps attract more of it; Because the self or personal stability of the owners of capital and their families, and security stability are the two most important elements in the preservation of capital in the state.

Last but not least, this decision is also in line with the global vision of human rights. Although the issue of granting citizenship is the complete sovereign right of the state, any state, it is in fact one of the most important practical aspects of respect for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. So the UAE takes another step towards leadership and excellence. After announcing the golden residency for talented people and their families; Here she confirms once again that she is proactive in her visions, as well as in her decisions; To remain a model and role model in this region of the world; Just as the late founder, Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, wanted it.

For the news bulletin “News of the Hour” issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research