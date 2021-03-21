The Community is participating in a European project to develop an advanced purification system through artificial wetlands and solar treatment, which it is developing at the Blanca plant facilities. The managing director of the Regional Entity for Sanitation and Wastewater Treatment (Esamur), Ignacio Díaz, stressed that “it is about using conventional eco-efficient treatments to regenerate urban wastewater with minimum operating costs and maximum environmental benefits, applicable to small municipalities , promoting sustainability ”.

The Region participates in the Aquacycle project, together with Lebanon, Tunisia, Greece, Malta and the Almería Solar Platform, which also intends to take another step in the purification process to eliminate emerging pollutants, which come from perfume, drugs or personal hygiene products. Although the regulations do not require this level of treatment and regeneration of wastewater, possible solutions are promoted to eradicate its presence in them.

This initiative is promoted and financed by the European Union with an amount of more than 2.8 million euros. The first phase of the process consists of an anaerobic digestion to eliminate a significant part of the input pollutant load. Díaz pointed out that “among the main advantages of this system, the significant elimination of pollution stands out, around 70%, with almost zero energy consumption and low production of sludge, which also produces biogas to generate electricity for self-consumption.”

To advance in the treatment and leave the water treated with optimum quality, artificial wetlands will be used, which reproduce the water treatment processes in natural spaces.

Finally, it is followed by a solar treatment whose objective is the disinfection of water using solar energy and the elimination of emerging pollutants, obtaining water in perfect condition for reuse in agricultural irrigation or for its discharge into the environment, widely exceeding the parameters required in the current legislation.