Dubai Academic Health Corporation stated that it has developed an integrated medical emergency plan in preparation for New Year’s Day, which includes equipping a field hospital equipped with the latest medical equipment and supplies, and qualified medical and nursing staff. The Executive Director of Operations in the Corporation, Khalifa Abdul Rahman Baqer, confirmed the preparation of an integrated medical emergency plan in preparation for the celebrations, in cooperation with the various official departments and agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, and in cooperation with the concerned private sector institutions.

He added that the hospital is equipped with the latest necessary medical equipment and supplies, and there is also a trained and qualified medical and nursing staff that includes more than 88 medical personnel to deal with emergency cases, reinforced by logistical teams; To cover event sites.