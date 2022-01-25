A soldier from Fuente Álamo de Murcia will direct the planning, development and execution of the armament and material policy of the Spanish Armed Forces. The Government approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, the appointment of Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto, 61, as General Director of Armament and Material. Until now, he was chief of Logistical Support of the Navy, a position he accessed two years ago after his promotion to admiral, from the Arsenal of Cartagena.

In military circles they described his appointment as “surprising” because it was unexpected and, also, because he replaces an admiral, Santiago Ramón González Gómez, who has been proposed to take up his post in Madrid as head of Logistics Support a few months after his move to the booking.

Rosique Nieto was born on November 13, 1960 in Fuente Álamo, a town of which he is the favorite son. He entered the Naval Military School in 1979 and was promoted to the position of lieutenant in 1984. He also has a degree in Economic Sciences. As for his most outstanding destinations, in addition to Logistical Support chief, he was Admiral of the Cartagena Arsenal, a city to which he is closely linked; and he commanded the minesweeper ‘Duero’, the corvette ‘Diana’ and the frigate ‘Méndez Núñez’, as well as the 31 Squadron of Escorts. He was promoted to Rear Admiral in 2013, being appointed Director of Naval Education Admiral. He was promoted to Vice Admiral on December 9, 2016, being appointed Chief Admiral of the Arsenal of Cartagena, and obtained the job of Admiral on January 28, 2020, becoming the Logistics Support Headquarters. He is in possession of fourteen national decorations and two foreign ones, according to the Government.

Control of the S-80



As the person in charge of the planning and development of the Armed Forces’ armament and material policy, Rosique Nieto will also be in charge of supervising and directing its execution in close contact with the Spanish military industry and technology centres. In military circles this appointment is related to the military’s good knowledge of some of the most important ongoing projects, such as the F-110 frigates and the S-80 submarines for the Navy.