You only see it when you realize it, the philosopher Johan Cruijff once said. But once you realize it, you will continue to see it: procedures in which the government in its role under the rule of law comes to a standstill. And no longer appears, case after case loses, term after term is not met. Due to impotence, ignorance or perhaps unwillingness. And thus caused delay, delay and damage. In the administrative crisis area Youth Care, letters to citizens sent in which the government says it cannot comply with court decisions: sorry, no one available as a youth protector. The Health and Justice Inspectorates recently indicated that they were “out of their reach” – government failure is the status quo and no longer news. In the Ter Apel crisis, the judge ordered the state to immediately improve the living conditions of asylum seekers. State Secretary Eric van der Burg (asylum, VVD) raised his hands and asked for a postponement, which the judge refused. And now? Impotence reigns.

Elsewhere, it appears that penalties can continue to rain without any prospect of results. In July, a citizen of Utrecht made publicity: he would have become a millionaire because of the penalty payments that the municipality had owed him in 35 lawsuits. The reality was more prosaic – the citizen in question also owed a few hundred thousand to the municipality. Nevertheless, the administrative judge summoned the alderman to the session for a hearty word. In the ruling, the judge said he got an “uncomfortable feeling” with “so much public money” that “it disappears to one citizen”. “If a government agency acts unlawfully for so long, and if even large sums of money do not help to stop that unlawful act, what will help?”

Rhetorical questions, you don’t often read them in statements. In June a Bossche aliens judge shot out of her mind. She was tired of the IND’s structural absence from its sessions and of no longer submitting statements of defense. She considered that “unacceptable”. She could “qualify this attitude of the proceedings in no other way than as disrespectful”. The state “prevents the court from exercising its legal duty to settle a dispute as finally as possible.”

When asked, the immigration judge, Steffie van Lokven, emailed that she wanted to pull the emergency brake because she found the attitude of the IND unacceptable. “I think the judiciary should set boundaries. If you pull the emergency brake, you have to do it so hard that the train stops for a while.”

That’s what happened. After Parliamentary questions by Anne-Marijke Podt (D66) gave Van der Burg an opening in August. In 11 percent of all immigration cases, the IND stays away and no defense is submitted. A consequence of too many vacancies, too high absenteeism due to illness, too many short-term cases and ‘unpredictable hearing planning’. He considers staying away by the IND ‘undesirable’. After all, being present is ‘recognition of the institutions’ and of the interests of the foreigner, writes van der Burg. But the answer also shows that this so-called triaging of cases will not disappear. The service is now about 20 percent short of ‘lawyers’ and must use its capacity strategically – preferably for ‘sensitive and complex cases’.

According to the latest progress report, the Implementing Organization for Recovery of Allowances (UHT) of the tax authorities failed to make a decision within the period of 32,000 applications. 12,500 parents have formally given the service notice of default, after which they can submit an ‘appeal for failure to decide in time’ with the administrative court. This can lead to a court order to the UHT with a penalty. 843 of such professions had been received until July 1. That will be thousands, which the administrative judge will probably allocate. The UHT has reserved 70 million euros for the penalty payments. Which are therefore intended to force herself to decide in time, which she is not capable of. The number of victims now stands at 57,000 – many times higher than ever expected. The penalty payment as redundancy pay for the citizen.

The National Ombudsman calls it a ‘stuck system’, which can only be exhorted by ‘tired’ parents through the courts. An ‘accumulation of complicated rules and procedures’ that better make way for mediation.

I talk about it with two experienced administrative judges, John Bouwman (court of Zwolle) and Dennis Bode (court of Amsterdam). Bouwman is a member of the national expert group on immigration law and Bode is involved in the national consultation of administrative judges. The IND’s ‘strategic’ default has been going on for at least four to five years, they say. The frustration about this is “widely felt”. “Judges find this very annoying, then you cannot perform your task properly.” But, they nuance, the IND would really like to be able to be present. She just can’t do it anymore.

Can administrative judges remedy the malaise, I ask them. The answer is not hopeful. “As a judge, we don’t have a lot of options. A citizen applies for a decision, say a permit to stay here, access to certain documents or compensation for a benefit issue. In that case, the application will not be processed in a timely manner. The citizen can then declare default. Then nothing or too little happens. As a judge, you can only determine after that: the government is too late, do your work anyway and if not, you forfeit a penalty.”

Bode: “What we have seen more recently is that this penalty no longer works. Because the government can’t make it happen. They try, but it doesn’t work. But once that penalty has been paid, the obligation to make a decision is not yet gone. Well, then as a judge you increase the amount with a new term. The only question is when that will stop. This is not possible in our legal system. We are a reviewing judge. We are not allowed to make substantive decisions. And if the government doesn’t do it, I’m afraid we’ll keep going around this circle.”

Can’t the judge escape from that carousel? “No, we can’t get out of there. We were not given that role as judges. It’s a given, you can’t not do it either.”

Shouldn’t administrative judges in the country discuss this among themselves? Bode: “That happens. We discuss which installments we give and which penalty per day. The governing bodies know where we stand. And we from them. It has also been documented many times. The only question is: can we go further. Legally, we don’t have the options.” Imposing higher penalties, does that help? “That does not solve the problem of the litigant. With the exception of a few, they do not want a penalty at all, but a real decision.”