Number 97,345, awarded with the sixth fifth prize of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw and endowed with 60,000 euros in each series and 6,000 euros in each tenth, has disbursed 11.58 million euros in the center of Madrid.

97,345, sung at 12:23 p.m. on the fifth wire of the seventh boardhas been sold specifically on Sagasta Street, number 8, in the Downtown district of the region’s capital. In total, 193 series have been sold.

So far, 97,345 is the highest number that has been called in the Draw, and the first that begins with 9.

The prizes will begin to be paid this afternoon, when both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed, as usual, and until March 24, 2024.